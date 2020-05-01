Watch the ‘Parks And Recreation’ cast honour L’il Sebastian in quarantine special

The cast of beloved sitcom Parks And Recreation returned last night (April 30) for a charity quarantine special.

As part of the show, which is raising money for Feeding America, Chris Pratt (who plays Andy Dwyer) in the show, performed the track ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ in tribute to mini horse character L’il Sebastian.

The half-hour special, which aired on NBC, saw the full cast of the show – Lesley Knope (Amy Poehler), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Rob Lowe (Chris), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Rashida Jones (Anne Perkins), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Jerry) – return, five years after the show’s seventh and final season.

Based around the cast’s experiences in lockdown in their own homes, the special saw the characters navigating the new world of social distancing, while paying tribute to some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Watch Pratt and the show’s cast perform ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ below.

While the show hasn’t officially been released in the UK yet, a teaser was shared yesterday ahead of the show’s airing which saw Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson catching up over video call. “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old,” Swanson says.

Fans have been reacting to the new special and the L’il Sebastian tribute on social media, with one calling the joke song a “legitimate tear-jerker”.

How ironic that all these years later "Bye Bye L'il Sebastian" is a legitimate tear-jerker of a song https://t.co/c40kjjnTSn — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 1, 2020

I loved it. Laughed. Snorted. Always thought the best gag was they everyone got L’il Sebastian but Ben — Bill Johnson (@bjohnson613) May 1, 2020

And now I’m crying at Bye Bye, L’il Sebastian. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) May 1, 2020

I almost cried hearing “L’il Sebastian” again. And it’ll be stuck in my head for the next week. #ParksAndRecreNation — Keri Rodriquez (@rodriquez78) May 1, 2020

Parks And Recreation ended after seven seasons in 2015, and a revival was teased last year as the cast reunited to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

Ben Schwartz, who plays Jean-Ralphio in the show, recently told NME that he thought his Parks character was “too annoying” to get his own spin-off show.