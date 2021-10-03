Watch The Simpsons appear in Paris Fashion Week catwalk show

The Simpsons have made their catwalk debut – in a Balenciaga catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week – watch the clip below.

A crowd arrived at Théâtre du Châtelet expecting a catwalk show but were instead treated to a special episode of The Simpsons in which Springfield’s finest travel to Paris and walk the runway.

Creative director of the brand, Demna Gvasalia, has been a fan of The Simpsons since his childhood. The video sees Homer and Marge walking the catwalk, followed by Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

You can see it here:

The episode also sees Marge marge walk the runway in her dream dress and Homer almost fainting when he sees the price tag. Homer can also be seen struggling to pronounce the brand’s name – “is that Balenciagaga?” he says at one point.

Other highlights include catwalk appearances from Chief Wiggum and Smithers. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Vogue chief Anna Wintour can all be seen watching from the front row.

Recently, executive producer of The Simpsons Matt Selman expressed hope that the opening episode of the new season makes fans “angry”, as a result of it’s time-hopping structure, which sees Homer as a teenager in the nineties.

Speaking to Variety, Selman said: “I hope this episode makes the fans who canonized Homer and Marge being in their teens in the ’90s angry, the way like generation before that, that people that were angry that Homer and Marge were teens in the ’80s,” he said. “They’ve been teens in every decade, and everyone’s angry that we’ve rewritten it.”

He went on to note that the show’s writers continue to challenge themselves with new twists to keep the show fresh.

“If you’re doing episodes that don’t feel at least a little bit new, or like you’re trying something different, it’s boring,” Selman continued. “You want each show to have a unique identity. It’s one of our main goals is give each episode a big idea, a big visual thing, a big emotion, a big character thing.”