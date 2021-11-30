Watch the teaser for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season four

A first-look teaser at the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video‘s award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been launched.

A release date for the upcoming chapter has also been confirmed, with the show reaching the platform on February 18.

The previous three seasons have premiered in December, but after multiple delays in production on account of COVID-19, a later launch date has had to be accommodated.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the new season reads: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom.

“But her commitment to her craft – and the places it takes her – creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

Watch the teaser below.

The upcoming season will have a staggered release, with two episodes being dropped on the streaming platform each Friday.

New additions to the cast this season include cult filmmaker John Waters and a number of stars from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s earlier show Gilmore Girls including Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on Amazon Prime Video, The Godfather has been knocked off the top spot as the highest-rated film on IMDb by the streaming platform’s Indian courtroom drama Jai Bhim.

It leads with a ranking of 9.6 out of 10. The film, directed by TJ Ganavel and featuring top Tamil star Saravanan Sivakumar, was released on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and is based on a true story.