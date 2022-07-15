Watch the teaser trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season five

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season five – check it out below.

As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season sets up a confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) following the death of the latter’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.

A synopsis reads: “June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

Advertisement

“Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Genevieve Angelson (The Afterparty) has also joined the cast for season five as Mrs Wheeler, an affluent follower in Canada who idolises Serena.

Blessed be the project reveal 🙏🍇🤰 @HandmaidsOnHulu season 5 sept 14 pic.twitter.com/4EpJjtoRSQ — Genevieve (@GenevieveAngel) July 14, 2022

The actor announced her involvement on Twitter, writing: “Blessed be the project reveal.”

The fifth season also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Sam Jaeger, Amanda Brugel and newcomers Christine Ko. In May this year, it was announced that Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily, would not be returning.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres September 14 on Hulu in the US.