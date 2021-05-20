Watch the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast trick a reporter at FA Cup final

The cast of Ted Lasso recently fooled a reporter looking for fan reactions at Wembley at the FA Cup Final.

ITV News reporter Chris Skudder interviewed the cast, including Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández and more, who play the fictional football team AFC Richmond in the Apple TV+ show.

Fernández tells Skudder about being a fan of Leicester, after the team beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final – and he pretends he has come all the way from Mexico to watch the game – while the cast is in fact currently staying in London, filming season two of Ted Lasso.

Jimoh then tells Skudder to remember the name “Dani Rojas”, the character played by Fernández in the show, saying he’s a “brilliant footballer”.

The official Ted Lasso account shared the clip, writing: “Hey, they don’t write songs about you if you’re not real…just ask ‘867-5309/Jenny'”. You can watch the clip and the full interview with Skudder here:

Hey, they don’t write songs about you if you’re not real… just ask "867-5309/Jenny" https://t.co/29Ra0pOnsr — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 18, 2021

The trailer for season two of Ted Lasso was released last month, which sees the return of Jason Sudeikis’ hapless football coach and a new season with AFC Richmond.

Following a successful first season, Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor, and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his role in the comedy series.

The first season saw Lasso, a small-time Kansas American football coach, employed as a disastrous professional soccer coach in England as he struggled with his players and the game.

Season two of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23.