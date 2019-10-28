Watch the terrifying first trailer for BBC’s ‘Dracula’ remake

The new show comes from the makers of 'Sherlock'

The first teaser trailer for the BBC and Netflix‘s upcoming remake of Dracula has been shared – watch it below.

The show, reportedly airing this winter, comes from the producers of Sherlock.

Read more: 66 killer songs for your Halloween playlist

Announced in 2017, the new Dracula series is the work of BBC’s Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and is set to follow a similar format to Sherlock, with feature-length episodes.

The thrilling new teaser trailer sees Danish actor Claes Bang as Dracula, cornering his next victim. Watch it below.

Speaking of the role when he was revealed to have the starring role, Bang said: “I’m so excited that I get to dig into this iconic and super interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him. He’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy.”

A press release for the show describes it as “re-introducing the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy.”

It continues: “In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.”

The new Dracula series will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK. No official date has yet been set for release, though filming did wrap back in August.