Watch the thrilling first teaser for Netflix’s South Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming South Korean adaptation of hit Spanish crime drama, Money Heist.

The teaser trailer, released on Tuesday (January 18), reveals the upcoming remake’s official title, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

The teaser trailer kicks off with the Professor – portrayed by Yoo Ji-tae (When My Love Blooms) – plotting a heist. He stands in front of a wall carrying several traditional Korean masks and the Spanish original’s iconic Salvador Dali mask. He reaches out to choose one, although the camera pans before viewers can see which one he picks.

The teaser then transitions to reveal Seon Woojin (portrayed by Kim Yunjin), the head of the Crisis Negotiation team, in a control room. The teaser trailer ends with the reveal of each heist member and their code names.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

While a release date for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has yet to be announced, a press release notes that the show will air exclusively on Netflix sometime this year.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will see the Professor and his crew attempt to pull off a heist of massive proportions. All episodes were directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has previously helmed acclaimed dramas such as The Guest, Voice, and Black.

The remake will also notably star Park Hae-soo, Squid Game‘s Cho Sang-woo or Player 218, as Berlin, the Professor’s right-hand man and enforcer of the criminals.

Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) is screenwriter for the series alongside Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun. A Deadline report in November 2020 confirmed that Álex Pina, the creator and executive producer of the original Spanish series, will also serve as an executive producer for the South Korean remake.

The original Spanish series – also known as La Casa de Papel – aired its final season in December after five critically acclaimed seasons. Netflix announced that month that a spin-off series following heist member Berlin will premiere in 2023.