Watch the thrilling new trailer for the second season of ‘Snowpiercer’

The thrilling new trailer for the second season of Snowpiercer has been released – watch it below.

The new series of the TV spin-off of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 thriller, which premiered in May last year, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 26.

In the clip, the devious tactics of Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford, the train’s creator and engineer, are teased as he admits “the apocalypse isn’t so bad, really”.

Watch the new trailer below:

Teasing what’s in store for the show’s second season, showrunner Graeme Manson previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s a huge, huge burden to bear to try to bring the sides together.

“The real, real challenge for Layton is to reconcile the revolutionary with what he may have to be as a politician… And then who is on the horizon, but it could be the great Mr Wilford to throw all of that into disarray. So already this nascent democracy is under threat.”

At the end of the first season of Snowpiercer, the survivors of the revolution found themselves trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the newly merged classes, with Layton (played by Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. But upon discovering that Wilford is in fact alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risked venturing outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While Melanie was out there, it was revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) — the daughter she thought had died — is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee.

