Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series

A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

The show serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name and stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori and Joanne Whalley.

Ralph Ineson and Christian Slater have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Willow is scheduled to premiere on November 30 on Disney+.