Watch the trailer for George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford’s ‘Dark Winds’

The first trailer has arrived for Dark Winds, the new Navajo detective drama co-produced by Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Hollywood veteran Robert Redford.

Set on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation in the 1970s, the show sees two detectives, Leephorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) attempting to track down a killer following multiple homicides.

Creator Graham Roland adapted the six-episode limited series based on the detective novels by Tony Hillerman, while McClarnon will also executive produce alongside Martin and Redford (per Indiewire). The Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid star has previously produced two other screen adaptations of the Leaphorn and Chee novel series.

Vince Calandra (Jack Ryan, Sharp Objects) is on board as showrunner and executive producer on the show, which also stars Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, and Eugene Brave Rock.

Dark Winds premieres June 12 on AMC. Check out the trailer below.

Martin, meanwhile, is still working on his hugely long-awaited novel The Winds Of Winter, and confirmed last year that his conclusion to the series of books will differ from the hit TV adaptation Game Of Thrones.

The book, which will act as the sixth instalment in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series that the HBO drama is based on, follows 2011’s A Dance With Dragons. The show itself overtook its source material at the end of season five.

“When a lot of stuff happens very fast, I fall further and further behind,” he admitted. “I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive.”