A new six-part documentary series about the conspiracy theorist QAnon is coming to HBO this month – watch its trailer below.

Q: Into The Storm will air its first two episodes back-to-back on March 21, with subsequent pairs of episodes airing on the next two Sundays.

The series, which untangles the story of the conspiracy movement related to former US president Donald Trump, begins its trailer with footage from the riots on the US Capitol on January 6.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the series reads: “Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics, and manipulate people’s thinking.

Watch the trailer below.

Discussing the upcoming project in a statement, director Cullen Hoback said: “QAnon derives its power from anonymity and secrecy, so I set out to unmask and demystify the whole thing, gaining access to key players over the course of several years.

“Audiences can take an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.”

Adam McKay, executive producer on hit HBO show Succession, also produced the new documentary series. In a statement, he said: “Nothing takes away the power of conspiracy theories and lies more than exposing them to the light of day.

Advertisement

“And Cullen’s three-year deep dive into the world of Q and the dark fringes of the internet is a powerful blast of clarity and truth exactly when we need it. I can’t believe he pulled this off.”

Elsewhere, South Park mocked QAnon conspiracy theorists during its ‘Vaccination Special’ episode last night (March 10).

In the latest episode to be set in the COVID world, the South Park residents are introduced to the Lil’Qties – a group of radicalised school children. “Well, I just wanted to believe in something that would get me out of the house,” one child says.

“You guys have a right to say and believe whatever you want, OK? But what you believe is really stupid,” Cartmen tells the far-right kids. Elsewhere, ‘QAnon Shaman’ – who was arrested during the US Capitol riot – appears in an animated form.