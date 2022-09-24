Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above.

Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son.

“With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

Sy previously hinted that Assane could accumulate a larger team of allies in the third outing. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Sy said: “When you read the books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices. But [in the show] he had the one, which is Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them.

“I think it’s going to be more interesting maybe one day having a big cast with a lot of people.”

His canine companion J’accuse will also return in the third season. A release date has yet to be announced.

In a four-star review of season two, NME wrote: “This season is even more existential than the first, and sees the ‘gentleman thief’ realise that the longer the game goes on, the harder it will be for him to live in the shadows.”