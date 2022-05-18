Watch the trailer for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season two

Hulu has released a trailer for the second season of Only Murders In The Building – you can watch it below.

Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Oliver and Mabel, the comedy-drama series picks up after they’re implicated in the death of Arconia Board President, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

As shown in the trailer, the trio are looking to clear the name through their true crime podcast, despite an onslaught of evidence turning up in their apartments.

Cara Delevingne will play new character Alice, described in Vanity Fair as Mabel’s love interest who puts her “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began”.

Amy Schumer is also set to make an appearance as a fictionalised version of herself, alongside Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother and Michael Rapaport (Atypical).

Only Murders In The Building season two will premiere on Hulu in the US on June 28. The show will be released in the UK on Disney+.

Speaking to Deadline about the new cast members in season two, Short said: “Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer. The quality of actors that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.”

The acclaimed first season was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy at the Golden Globes, while Martin and Short were both nominated for Best Actor In A Television Series.

Earlier this month, Gomez and Martin appeared together on Saturday Night Live in a sketch about the inventor of the whoopie cushion.