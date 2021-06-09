Watch the trailer for season two of ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’

Season two of Netflix’s sleeper hit sketch series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will premiere on July 6.

Conceived by Detroiters star and co-creator Robinson, the show’s first season landed on Netflix in April 2019 and featured guest appearances from Will Forte, Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong and the late Fred Willard, among others.

The series was renewed for a second season in June 2019 but had its release date delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

This week, Netflix released the trailer for season two, which features Robinson and frequent collaborator Sam Richardson performing a medley of songs from the first season.

Accompanied by guitarist Phredley Brown, the pair perform ‘Friday Night’, ‘Baby of the Year’ and ‘Moon River Rock’, among others. Watch the trailer below:

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of I Think You Should Leave. We are so thankful we get to do it again,” co-creator Zach Kanin said when the series was renewed.

Comprised partly of sketches rejected during Robinson’s time as a writer for Saturday Night Live, the first series of I Think You Should Leave garnered critical praise for its bold style of humour and its offbeat reimaginings of everyday situations.