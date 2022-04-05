Watch the trailer for ‘Taskmaster’ series 13

Taskmaster has released a trailer for series 13 – you can watch it below.

The Channel 4 comedy game show will return on Thursday, April 14, when a new line-up will join regular hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Comedians Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker will appear in the new series, alongside Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

A description for the new series reads: “Survival for this courageous quintet will depend on their abilities to paint perfectly with their lips, effectively wrangle a cement mixer and chase Alex around a tree while he’s pedalling a tricycle.

“Should they impress the Taskmaster, he will reward them with points and the occasional admiring word. But should they stumble or show any kind of weakness… he’ll scent blood and pounce on them like a puma. (Metaphorically).”

The previous series was won by impressionist Morgana Robinson, who competed against Alan Davies, Victoria Cohen Mitchell, Desiree Burch and Guz Khan.

Earlier this month, the show launched their own streaming service Taskmaster SuperMax+, in a bid to combine international versions and unseen specials for US and Canadian audiences.

Speaking about the streaming service to Deadline, Horne said: “I’ve been told quite a few times that not everyone everywhere can watch Taskmaster. This is far from ideal and I’m sorry.

“However, there’s now something called Taskmaster SuperMax+, which is a worldwide streaming service with a great name where you’ll soon be able to watch all episodes ad-free; the complete global home for all things Taskmaster.”

Taskmaster series 13 is scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday, April 14 at 9pm.