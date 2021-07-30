Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

The first trailer for the eighth and final season of cop comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been released.

Plot details for the new series are kept light in the new promo, bar a glimpse at Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) tackling their new role as parents.

Jake also shares an emotional moment of reflection with his best friend, fan favourite Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords all return for the final season, which will stream in the US on August 12. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Watch the trailer in full below.

It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming eighth series would also be Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s last.

Last year, Crews said all episodes of season eight had been rewritten in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor also acknowledged that the movement had sparked important conversations on set. “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations,” Crews said. “And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.”

Production on the eighth and final season of the show finally got underway in April of this year after numerous coronavirus-related delays.

Meanwhile, recurring cast member Craig Robinson is set to front a new sitcom from the showrunners of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The untitled comedy series centres on one man’s quest to achieve the American dream – while hunting really big snakes. It has been picked up for 10 episodes by NBC’s Peacock streaming service.