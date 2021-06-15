Netflix has shared the trailer for the fourth and and final season of coming-of-age comedy series Atypical – you can view it below.

The show premiered in 2017, with the third season airing on the streaming platform in November 2019.

It tells the story of Sam, a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum played by Keir Gilchrist, finding his feet in his relationships and a sense of self. The show also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michae Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine and more, who return for the final season.

The show was renewed for a fourth and final season last year.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical,” said series creator Robia Rashad at the time about the 10-episode final season. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family.”

Rashad added: “It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

The fourth season will premiere on Netflix in both the UK and US on July 9.