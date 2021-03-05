Watch the trailer for the next part of Netflix’s French thriller ‘Lupin’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the second part of its hit French thriller series Lupin – take a look below.

Lupin premiered on Netflix on January 8, 2021, releasing the first five episodes of the series in one go.

The streaming giant confirmed later that month that the second part, another five episodes, would be appearing this year, but did not give a specific date.

Now, an official trailer for the second part has been revealed, along with the news that it will air in summer. Ludovic Bernard will direct episodes six and seven, while Hugo Gélin will direct the final three.

The story follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief and the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who came to France to find a better life for his child.

Assane’s father is then framed for a crime by his employer and takes his own life. Lupin follows Assane, inspired by gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, vowing to get revenge on the family who killed his father.

Netflix has also shared a synopsis for the second half. “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” reads a press release.

“With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Lupin quickly became the first French series to reach the top 10 most viewed titles on Netflix in the US, sitting at No.3 on January 10.

The series was ranked at number one in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Canada, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Lupin creator George Kay has teased the possibility of a Sherlock Holmes crossover for the popular French drama series.