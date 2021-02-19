Watch the trailer for Tina Fey’s new girl group comedy ‘Girls5eva’

The first trailer has been shared for Tina Fey’s upcoming girl group comedy Girls5eva – get a first look below.

Fey’s new show is set to come to the Peacock streaming service soon, but no official release date has been revealed.

Girls5eva is set to star Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as the girl group the show focuses on. It’s created by Fey alongside Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock.

A synopsis for the show reads: “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

“They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Watch the trailer below.

Girls5eva makes NME‘s list of the TV shows we’re most excited for in 2021. “Pop music spoofs only work if they’re super-sharp, but with 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock exec-producing, GIRLS5EVA could be the new Ashley O,” NME wrote.

Elsewhere, Tina Fey and her frequent collaborator Amy Poehler are set to host this year’s Golden Globes from separate coasts of the United States.

The ceremony, which sees Fey and Poehler returning to host for the first time since 2015, usually airs in early January, but was pushed back to late February after a number of other awards shows, including the Oscars, have changed their dates.

Now taking place on February 28, this year’s ceremony will see Fey broadcasting from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, New York, while Poehler will be at the awards’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Last year, four episodes of Fey’s show 30 Rock have been pulled from streaming services at the creator’s request due to their use of blackface.

The move came as a wave of TV shows have been criticised for their racial insensitivity and been removed from the internet.

Explaining in a statement, Fey wrote: “As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation.”