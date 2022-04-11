Watch the trailer for ‘We Own This City’ from ‘The Wire’ creator

HBO has released a trailer for miniseries We Own This City starring Jon Bernthal.

Written by David Simon (The Wire, The Deuce), the series marks his first series set in Baltimore since The Wire ended in 2008. The show is based on the book A True Story Of Crime, Cops And Corruption by investigative journalist Justin Fenton.

According to a synopsis, We Own This City “chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

The six-episode limited series is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The scripts were co-written by Simon and his former The Wire collaborators George Pelecanos, Ed Burns and William F. Zorzi.

Bernthal stars as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the central figure in the Gun Trace Task Force, alongside Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Josh Charles.

We Own This City is scheduled to be released on April 25 on HBO and HBO Max in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Speaking to NME, The Wire actor Wendell Pierce previously expressed that he was proud of how the show handled institutional racism.

“I think it got most of it right,” Pierce said. “Someone was talking about that and challenging The Wire on social media and I said, ‘If you thought The Wire was glorification of policing in America you missed the point, because it was quite the opposite.’

“It was the loss of a true north, of a moral fibre that should be part of policing. We were the canary in the mine when it comes to the dysfunction of American government, and policing, and how it was so destructive of the community.”