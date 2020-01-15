Watch the uneasy first trailer for ‘Inside No.9’ season 5

The trailer for Inside No.9 season 5 has been released by the BBC – check it out below.

A 30-second “first look” at Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s upcoming anthology series was shared by the BBC Press Office earlier this evening (January 15).

Focusing on a spinning roulette wheel, the uneasy clip intersperses rapid shots of various figures and locations.

“Unfortunately, she was a flexitarian vegan cannibal,” says one character. Once the roulette ball lands on number nine at the end of the clip, a voiceover states: “All bets are off.”

🐰 9⃣ Here it is. Your first look at the new series of #InsideNo9 pic.twitter.com/d96PorR1mG — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 15, 2020

Though further details have not yet been shared, the new trailer reveals that Maxine Peake and Jenna Coleman will be among the guest stars featured in season 5.

Writer and co-creator Reece Shearsmith confirmed that writing for Inside No.9‘s fifth instalment had been completed back in January 2019.

“Deep breath,” he captioned an image of a finished script on Twitter. “Here we go again. Series 5.”

Speaking previously of what fans could expect from the next season, Steve Pemberton explained: “Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that’.”

The fourth run of the BBC Two show hit screens over two years ago, on January 2, 2018. In the following October, it returned for a special Halloween episode which was hailed as “incredible” by fans.

Inside No. 9 season one aired back in 2014.