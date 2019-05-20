Watch this amazing video featuring a second of every episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

Warning: Spoilers below

A video has surfaced online featuring a single second of every episode of Game of Thrones.

Season 8 finally came to an end last night (May 19) and many fans and stars reacted with sadness to the close of the hugely popular fantasy series.

But fans can reminisce some of the show’s finest moments in the below mash-up.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke has defended the show’s ending after it proved controversial among fans.

“After 10 years of working on this show, it’s logical. Where else can she go?” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”

The final instalment of the fantasy show aired last night and saw Jon Snow stabbing the mother of dragons in the heart after her descent into tyranny.

While the dramatic death has attracted an equal amount of praise and criticism, Clarke has insisted that Dany’s death marked the perfect end to her character’s story.