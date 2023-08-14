Watch the gripping trailer for the final season of Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’

Netflix has released an intense trailer for the upcoming final season of Top Boy – watch it below.

Today (August 14), Netflix shared a new trailer for the fifth and final season of the hit British crime drama series starring Ashley Walters, Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson, Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, Adwoa Aboah and Araloyin Oshunremi among others.

No. Loose. Ends… The Final Chapter. September 7 pic.twitter.com/7mEZdH0GSi — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) August 14, 2023

Season five of Top Boy – and Netflix’s third – will continue the high stakes story of east London drug dealers Dushane (Walters) and Sully (Robinson) with bigger, more intense implications.

Going forward, Lauryn will have to deal with killing her abusive partner/father of her unborn baby Curtis (Howard Charles) while his vicious sister Vee (Ava Brennan) is probably going to be out for revenge. Elsewhere Dushane not only has a drug empire to worry about, but also his ongoing health problems.

Sully ruined Dushane’s retirement plan by killing his planned successor Jamie (Micheal Ward) at the very end of season four, setting up another conflict between these estranged friends and business partners.

Top Boy’s final season was confirmed in April last year, with production beginning in summer that same year. Walters and Robinson said in a press statement last year: “While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.”

Season five of Top Boy premieres on Netflix on September 7.

Top Boy season four scored a glowing five-star review, with NME‘s Ali Shutler writing: “Top Boy has been part of our lives for over 10 years now. There are moments where this new season references the ethereal escapism of Netflix’s 2020 drug thriller White Lines but a decade after it first aired, there’s still not another show like Top Boy.”