Watch the trailer for ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise Of The Pink Ladies’

A teaser trailer has been released for Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – check it out above.

The musical comedy series serves as a prequel to the 1978 classic Grease, taking place four years prior in 1954 to tell the origin story of the Pink Ladies girl gang.

According to a synopsis, the show “follows four fed-up and misfit students who band together to bring out the moral panic that will change Rydell High forever and become the founding mothers of the first high school clique known as the Pink Ladies”.

Advertisement

The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan and Johnathan Nieves as Richie. Other cast members include Jason Schdmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

In the original film, the Pink Ladies are led by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn as Rizzo and Frenchy respectively.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies is led by Annabel Oakes and executive produced by Erik Feig and Marty Bowen. Alethea Jones, who also serves as a producer, has directed three of the ten episodes in the series.

In a statement, Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with.

“Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise Of The Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

Advertisement

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies debuts on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023.