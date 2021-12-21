Watch the trailer for Matt Berry’s ‘Toast Of Tinseltown’

The first trailer has been released for Toast Of Tinseltown starring Matt Berry.

The series, a sequel to Channel 4’s Toast Of London, sees eccentric actor Steven Toast (Berry) venture to Hollywood to try and make it big.

As shown in the trailer below, he’s been promised a role in the next Star Wars project, although it’s likely there’ll be some complications in his strive to break America.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Steven Toast, actor, voice-over artist, and legend of the London theatrical scene, has reached PEAK ANGER. After a final, very violent, confrontation with his old nemesis Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock), he decides to head off for a new life in the US of A, where he has been promised a ‘leading role’ in a major Hollywood franchise movie.

“On the road to making it big in America he meets an extremely angry director, becomes a success in a soap opera playing a doctor, bites off the ear of a Hollywood A-lister, and gets lost in the desert… he may be out of London, but he’s never out of bad luck.”

Toast Of London ran for three series from 2013 and originally aired on Channel 4, with the entire series now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Toast Of Tinseltown has been commissioned by the BBC, with the first of six episodes set to air January 4, 2022 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 10pm.

Berry is also set to return for a fourth series of What We Do In The Shadows, the FX mockumentary vampire comedy series based on Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement’s 2014 film.

Speaking about the renewal, FX’s president of original programming Nick Grad, said: “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do In The Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”