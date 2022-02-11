Watch the trailer for ‘Peaky Blinders’ VR game ‘The King’s Ransom’

A Peaky Blinders virtual reality game has been officially announced – you can check out the first trailer below.

Set to be released in 2022, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is described as an action-adventure VR game where players will “infiltrate the Peaky Blinders underground world, coming face-to-face with much-loved and much-feared characters”.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby) and Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby) will reprise their roles for the title, which will also feature brand new characters.

Players will also be able to freely explore recreated environments seen in the show, like the Garrison Pub, Charlie’s Yard and Shelby’s Betting Shop.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is developed by Maze Theory, who previously worked on the Doctor Who VR game Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time.

While platforms are yet to be announced, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time released across PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and HTC Vive – so this is expected to follow suit.

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is expected to premiere later this month, although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Creator Steven Knight has recently said the show’s story will now continue beyond World War Two in a planned film following the sixth season.

Speaking about the original scope to Empire, Knight said: “It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated. It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

“But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for us, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.”

He added: “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”