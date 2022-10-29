Watch Tyler, the Creator voice Jesus in ‘Big Mouth’

Tyler, The Creator voices Jesus Christ in the new sixth season of Big Mouth – watch a clip of his performance below.

The latest series of the Netflix show landed on the streaming service yesterday (October 28), and saw a special guest appearance from the rapper.

Tyler was announced as a guest for the series earlier this month, but the holy nature of his character was only revealed in a TikTok post by Nick Kroll ahead of the series premiere.

In it, Tyler as Jesus speaks to a man who was worried about dancing with a girl without also leaving room for Christ.

He responded: “I didn’t even make that rule up! These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.”

“Ok!” the man said. “Let’s dance without leaving room for my saviour!”

Along with Tyler, other guests who will voice characters on season six of the animated Netflix show include Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, Amber Ruffin, Chris O’Dowd and Annaleigh Ashford.

Regular voice cast members like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele will also be returning, with the likes of Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Kristen Schaal and Jenny Slate all appearing too.

According to a Netflix synopsis, Big Mouth season six focuses on “the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are”. Back in April, Big Mouth was renewed by Netflix for a seventh season.

Tyler, the Creator’s appearance in Big Mouth marks the rapper’s second appearance on an animated show this year, after Beavis and Butt-Head shared their thoughts on Tyler’s video for ‘See You Again’ during their show’s ninth season last month.