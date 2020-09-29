Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have filmed a house tour of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion — check it out below.

Smith released the video on his YouTube channel following the announcement that the Los Angeles home would be going up on Airbnb for fans to rent out.

The return to the mansion is part of Smith’s celebration of the show’s 30-year anniversary. The original cast is returning for a one-off reunion special on HBO Max, expected to air around Thanksgiving in the US.

Check out the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air video house tour here:

In the official Airbnb listing, Smith wrote: “It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place.

“My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!”

Guests will be able to rent out one specific wing in the home for a night, starting from $30 (£23) per night. Bookings open tomorrow (September 29), with the option to choose from October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14.

For every booking, Airbnb will be donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, charities offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools for young people in the area.