Tatyana Ali has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff performing on the set of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion show.

The original cast returned for a one-off special on Thursday (November 19), marking 30 years since the sitcom’s debut.

Performing in front of a screen covered in brightly coloured illustrations, Smith rapped while Jazzy Jeff took charge behind some decks. “We ain’t no brand new group, but so what, man?” Smith rapped at one point. “That’s why we’ve got hundreds of millions of fans. I’m the Prince and this is my crew.”

He then launched into a version of the pair’s 1987 track ‘Brand New Funk’. Watch the video below now.

“BTS of #freshprincereunion,” Ali captioned the post. “@djjazzyjeff and @willsmith come together and sparks fly!!! I can’t wait for their new projects to be released!!! We had such a good time doing the reunion and we are all so grateful for everybody’s responses. This is a taste of what it was like on Friday tape nights. We love ya’ll!”

Smith and Jazzy Jeff formed the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince in 1986 and won two Grammys for ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ and ‘Summertime’ before they split in 1994.

Meanwhile, a reboot of the hit ‘90s series was confirmed to have been picked up streaming platform Peacock for two seasons in September.

The Fresh Prince reboot will be called Bel-Air and will be based on a viral video by superfan Morgan Cooper, which imagined the sitcom as a drama. It will be set in modern-day America, imagining Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air as in the original series.