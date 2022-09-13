Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria.

She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

At 26, she is also the youngest actress ever to win two Emmy awards. Host Kenan Thompson had referenced her age earlier in the show when he quipped: “Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

However, Zendaya’s speech was a rather more serious affair. “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she told the audience at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! pic.twitter.com/LWb59LK3fP — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

Zendaya triumphed in the lead actress in a drama series category over Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Other winners on the night included Lizzo, whose emotional acceptance speech was a highlight of the show.