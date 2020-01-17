News

Second season of ‘Watchmen’ unlikely to happen as creator Damon Lindelof bows out

Damn.

Nick Reilly
Watchmen
Who watches the Watchmen: Regina King in HBO's new TV adaptation of the comic book series.

A second season of Watchmen is unlikely to happen, creator Damon Lindelof has said.

The Lost writer’s TV adaptation of Alan Moore’s acclaimed graphic novel concluded last month, with fans left clamouring for more episodes from the acclaimed show.

But, in a surprise move, Lindelof has told USA Today that he is not interested in making a second season, although he has given HBO his “blessing” to continue the show without him.

It comes after HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys admitted that the show was unlikely to continue without Lindelof’s involvement.

Watchmen episode 7
Jessica Camacho and Andrew Howard in ‘Watchmen’. (Credit: HBO)

“It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another instalment, maybe like a FargoTrue Detective [anthology-type] take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether,” he said.

“We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in [is] what Damon wants to do.”

Bloys added: “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.”

In a review of Watchmen‘s season one finale,  NME‘s Christopher Hooton said the show “leaves the door open for season two, but it should probably be closed”.

“Tonally self-aware, this was a much more coherent Watchmen than Zack Snyder’s, but for a story that’s supposed to send up the genre in a lot of ways, it didn’t feel hugely different from a regular DC or Marvel blockbuster,” our verdict stated.

