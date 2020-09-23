Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof has doubled down on his stance that the limited HBO series won’t get a new season.

The comments come after fans urged Lindelof to give the show a surprise return after it won 10 Emmy awards this week.

Back in January, a month after the series finale aired, Lindelof announced that he was not interested in making a second season, though has said he is happy for someone else to take the reins in creating further episodes.

Speaking to Deadline following the Emmys win, Lindelof reiterated that it “would feel like a huge betrayal of winning limited series” to then come back with another season.

“Watchmen is something I’ve loved since I was 13 years old. Someone else created it, and this was my run on it,” he added. “I’ve invited any other artist who wants to take the baton.”

The show’s star Regina King also said that she wouldn’t return for another season of the show unless Lindelof was involved.

“If I would do it again, it would be with Damon,” she said. “So there’s no conversation about a future of Watchmen just right now. It’s just about settling and enjoying this strange moment.

“We’re coming to a close on this chapter of the Watchmen series. It’s bittersweet and emotional.”

Watchmen star Tom Mison also recently told NME that he hopes that the show will be left “as it is” after a “perfect” first season.

“As far as I know, it’s being left as it is, and I think it’s the classiest move I’ve heard in television for years, to leave it just as it is,” he said. “After watching the final episode… because I stopped reading the script because I was loving them so much and everything that didn’t have me in it I wanted to watch it fresh.”

Reviewing the Watchmen finale, NME wrote that the show’s “cliffhanger ending leaves the door open for season two, but it should probably be closed”.