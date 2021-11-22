‘We Are Lady Parts’ officially returning for series two on Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts is officially returning for a second series.

Channel 4 confirmed the news today (November 22), while also saying the new episodes will launch on Peacock in the US.

The first series introduced audiences to a Muslim girlband called Lady Parts, specifically through the eyes of lead guitarist and microbiology PhD student Amina (Anjana Vasan).

Zaqi Ismail, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse and Aiysha Hart also make up the ensemble cast alongside Vasan.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” Nida Manzoor, the show’s writer, creator and director said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Channel 4’s Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott added: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart.

The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power.”

We Are Lady Parts won the 2021 Edinburgh TV Award for Best Comedy Series, and is currently nominated for five RTS Craft & Design awards.

A release date for series two is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates as they come in.