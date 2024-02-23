Moon Sang-min, Jeon Jong-seo fake a relationship in ‘Wedding Impossible’ teaser

Prime Video has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Wedding Impossible, starring Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo.

What is the plot and cast of Wedding Impossible?

Wedding Impossible stars Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo in an adaptation of a web comic of the same name. It follows a chaebol heir Lee Ji-han (Moon), who proposes a fake marriage to unknown actress Nah Ah-jeong (Jeon) for mutual benefit.

Despite her acceptance of Ji-han’s offer, his brother, Do-han (Kim Do-wan) goes above and beyond to put an end to their fake relationship, resulting in clashes between him and his future sister-in-law.

Advertisement

Other members of the Wedding Impossible cast also include the likes of Bae Yoon-kyoung (Crash Course in Romance, The King’s Affection), Kwon Hae-hyo (Vigilante, Flex X Cop), Park Ah-in (Moonshine) and more.

Is there a trailer for the upcoming K-drama?

Prime Video released a teaser for Wedding Impossible on February 22. It features a montage of comedic scenes between Ji-han and Ah-jeong, as the duo slowly become friends in the process of attaining their marital status.

How to watch Wedding Impossible?

Wedding Impossible will premiere February 26 on Prime Video in selected markets. The series will also air every Monday and Tuesday on tvN in South Korea.

[D-3] 예비 형수 아정 X 시동생 지한 X 형 도한형을 사이에 두고 다투는(?) 삼각관계 맛집 예약이요❤<웨딩 임파서블>2/26 [월] 저녁 8:50 tvN 첫 방송 #웨딩임파서블 #WeddingImpossible#전종서 #문상민 #김도완 #배윤경#tvN #스트리밍은TVING Posted by tvN drama on Thursday, February 22, 2024

In other K-drama news, actors Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young have been cast in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Melo Movie. The series will be helmed by Hotel Del Luna director Oh Choong-hwan and Our Beloved Summer writer Lee Na-eun.

Advertisement

Melo Movie is the latest K-drama Netflix has announced in 2024. Earlier this month, the streamer previewed its slate of Korean shows and movies that will premiere this year, including new seasons of Hellbound, Sweet Home and more.