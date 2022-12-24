‘Wednesday’ creators give their verdict on fans’ “Wenclair” shipping

The creators of Netflix‘s Wednesday have given their opinion on whether the titular gothic outcast and her best friend Enid are intended for romance.

Fans of the show have grown to believe that Wednesday is not destined for either of her two love interests, Xavier and Tyler, but instead her chirpy best friend Enid, with some “Wenclair” shippers pinpointing their hug in the show’s last episode as “the most romantic moment of the series”. Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, has voiced her support for the ship, while also saying that she was “always against” the idea of Wednesday being in a love triangle.

Now, the show’s creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have commented upon the idea that Wednesday and Enid should be together in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter. They said it was “really gratifying” to see fans connect with their friendship, but when it comes to the possibility of romance, they are “open to everything”.

“This idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey,” said Millar. “We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions.

“So, we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. That friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

They also discussed what originally made them want to create a show based on the daughter of the Addams family. “It was a character that we all really loved, and nobody had spent a lot of time with,” explained Gough. “And it’s a character we’d only seen really as a 10-, 11-, 12-year-old, who is part of a family and would have a funny line in the scene, but we didn’t know much about her.

“Her sort of fearlessness and her ability to always be herself with something, that was interesting, and we thought, well, ‘What if she was a teenage girl? And then what if you took her out of the family and put her in boarding school, which is ostensibly a new family? How would she react?'”

Gough and Millar also addressed the controversy around Jenna Ortega filming the show’s viral dance scene in episode four, when she had symptoms of COVID-19. “What we can say is that we had extremely stringent COVID protocols that were enforced all the way through the dance. Jenna tested negative the day before, and only when a positive test came back, and as soon as it did, she was escorted off the set and went into quarantine for I think 10 days,” said Millar.

“So, it was one of those things that basically was sort of blown out of proportion in terms of a story, which we understand, but the facts speak for themselves in terms of every protocol was followed, and the protocols were stringent in terms of double-masking, PCR tests every single day.”

The series has become one of Netflix’s most successful shows, becoming only the third show to cross 1billion hours viewed after Squid Game and the fourth season of Stranger Things.