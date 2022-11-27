‘Wednesday’ fans call out Netflix for hiding tweets suggesting titular character is queer

Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday have called out the streaming giant for hiding tweets that suggest that Jenna Ortega’s character could be queer.

The outlet PopCrave posted two images to its Twitter account that show a screenshot of a tweet from Netflix’s account promoting the Addams family reboot and beside it, another screenshot of the hidden replies under the tweet, all of which contain the word ‘gay’.

Some fans have pointed out the irony of this when Netflix had previously used promotional material in the run-up to the show’s release this week that featured the word ‘Wednesgay’.

Fans of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ are calling out the streaming service for hiding tweets that suggest the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, is a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/w64HKadBrn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2022

netflix hiding every tweet calling wednesday gay like they’re not the ones the one who made promo called “wednesgay” 😭 — ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@lgbtzenin) November 26, 2022

the wednesgay poster existing and the only canon confirmed gays being Eugene's moms 💀 pic.twitter.com/xRwhCdqgy5 — wednesday spoilers + warrior nun s2 spoilers (@wenclair_) November 23, 2022

adding to the whole Netflix hiding gay replies under a Wednesday post: 1. We queers are allowed to hc characters however tf we want, 2. Making being gay your whole personality isn't wrong, 3. But hating on lesbians is, 4. There was literally a billboard with Wednesgay on it— — Anahita | अनाहिता | அனாஹிதா (@ana_scribe) November 27, 2022

Many viewers have been shipping Wednesday with her friend Enid Sinclair, arguing that the mismatched friends have better chemistry that either character does with their respective male love interests. A scene in the final episode where the pair share a hug was quickly called “the most romantic” moment of the entire series. “My god you cannot look me in the eye and tell me that their hug was not the most romantic, most genuine thing that has happened in the show,” one user wrote.

// WEDNESDAY SPOILERS no but let's be honest for a second here. both wednesday and enid kissed men but my god you cannot look me in the eye and tell me that their hug was not the most romantic, most genuine thing that has happened in the show — bat 🦇 (@batdric) November 23, 2022

Wednesday manages to have more chemistry with Enid than with any of her “love interests” Netflix should take notes#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/WbyD0bPXeI — Georgi (@Teaman75065378) November 24, 2022

Enid and Wednesday both kissed other people and their hug was still the most romantic and heartwarming part of the entire show 💀#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/0oDsobewL1 — W (@insomniac_cub) November 23, 2022

In an interview with Elite Daily, Emma Myers, who played Enid, revealed that she and Ortega joked about the connection between their characters on set. “You know what I always say: ‘And they were roommates’,” she said, referencing a popular meme among the LGBTQ+ community. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across.”

Another fan theory is that Enid’s character in and of herself is a metaphor for being in the closet with homophobic parents, citing her self-confidence to the way she behaves when she kisses her male love interest Ajax [via PinkNews].

“Wolf out” clearly means Enid likes girls, an essay: – the insane conversation she had with her parents

– having a reaction to kissing Ajax because her body is rejecting her comphet

– finally wolfs out when leaving him and going after Wednesday#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/S64Pu3e9kg — W (@insomniac_cub) November 23, 2022

Other fans have been more critical of Netflix, arguing that the potential subtext in the show amounts to queerbaiting. This is when the marketing for a show – from trailers to teaser photos – hints that it will feature an LGBTQ+ relationship that never materialises when the show is released. Many fans have pointed to the streaming platform throwing a ‘Wednesgay’ party featuring queer performers and drag queens to hook an LGBTQ+ audience into watching a show where none of the main characters are officially confirmed as queer.

NME praised Wednesday in a four-star review as “a rare spin-off success story” which is “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”