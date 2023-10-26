Wednesday Addams Halloween costume: outfit ideas and more

Wednesday has become one of Netflix‘s biggest hits in 2022, and the TV show is proving a popular choice for this year’s Halloween costumes.

The show, which debuted at the end of last year, sees Jenna Ortega star as the titular Wednesday Addams. Soon after its release, it crossed 1billion hours viewed on Netflix within one month. The only other Netflix shows to cross the milestone are Squid Game and Stranger Things season four.

It also overtook Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

In a four-star review of Wednesday, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”

All this means that it is proving an incredibly popular choice for Halloween costumes this year, with creators and fans on TikTok and beyond sharing their tips for the best way to channel Wednesday Addams at your Halloween party.

However, Google Trends has named Barbie as the most popular costume being searched for in 2023. In a list of popular Halloween costumes called the ‘Frightgeist‘, Barbie came in at number one. Plenty of movie franchise characters also made the list, with Marvel’s Spider-Man at number three, while Wednesday came in at sixth place, and Princess Peach from the Super Mario Bros Movie taking the 13th slot.

Wednesday Halloween costume ideas for 2023

Take a look at some of the best Wednesday-related Halloween costumes from 2022 below, as well as tips for creating your outfit for this year.