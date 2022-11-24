Jenna Ortega praises Netflix for making Wednesday Addams Hispanic

Jenna Ortega has praised Netflix for making her version of Wednesday Addams Hispanic.

The actor plays the iconic character in Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot series Wednesday, and opened up about the character in an interview with NME.

“It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an iconic character,” Ortega said. “There were challenges along the way, but we wanted to make this an interesting new version [of Wednesday].

Of the character’s heritage, she added: “It was also really wonderful to make her Hispanic. I think that was a really cool decision on Netflix’s part and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to [give something back to] young girls that look like me because it was definitely harder growing up [without so many on-screen role models].”

The series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams, alongside Gwendoline Christie as menacing principal Larissa Weems.

Take a look at the show’s trailer here:

Netflix has described the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” which charts Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

A synopsis reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

‘Wednesday’ premieres November 23 on Netflix