‘Wednesday’ leads to massive tourism boom in Romania

Wednesday has led to a huge boost of tourism in Romania, as fans can now visit the show’s set.

Scenes in the ghost town of Jericho and the Nevermore Academy were filmed on sets in the Buftea studios in Romania, near Bucharest, which are now open to tours.

Flavian Dobre, who worked in the Netflix production for Wednesday, now organises themed tours to Buftea.

He told EuroNews: “It was a hefty production, that took over eight months to film, and involved beautiful people: people who have revived, who gave precedence to Romanian cinema and made everything happen here at the Buftea Studios, a place that has a very strong emotional, cinematic and cultural charge.”

Another tour operator reportedly estimated a 55 per cent increase in hotel occupancy around Bucharest since Wednesday aired.

Victor Dorobantu, a Romanian magician, joined the cast as Thing Addams. “It’s my acting debut,” he said. “I don’t know what to say. I was shocked, and I still am, because now, after the show was released, there was an explosion in the media and television, all over the world, about how this character was created.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recently said she wanted Lady Gaga to guest star in season two.

After Gaga revealed she was a fan of the show earlier this year, Ortega said she would “love that” if the pop star would join her in the cast.

Asked what character Gaga could play, Ortega said: “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”