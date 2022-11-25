Fans are shipping Wednesday and Enid in new Netflix Addams Family spinoff

Fans of Wednesday, the Netflix series, are shipping the titular gothic outcast with her colourful friend Enid Sinclair.

READ MORE: ‘Wednesday’: behind the screams on TV’s spookiest new spinoff

Viewers have been loving the mismatched personalities of the two characters and their blossoming friendship since Wednesday arrived at Nevermore Academy, the boarding school for outcasts. Following the most recent and final episode of the show, fans are now officially shipping the pair in their droves.

Advertisement

Flooding social media with comments about the pair’s friendship across the series, they proclaimed that “#Wenclair” were “written” for each other. Speaking about one scene in particular featured in the final episode, where the pair share a hug, fans were quick to call it the “most romantic” moment witnessed on Wednesday.

Creating a couple power-name for the two characters, Wenclair, Twitter users were forceful in their belief the pair are a perfect match. One users wrote: “Enid was written for Wednesday [sic].” Another tweeted: “Wednesday manages to have more chemistry with Enid than with any of her ‘love interests’ Netflix should take notes [sic].”

Many of the fans shared the same opinion, summed up by one user, who wrote: “I will never get over the fact that Wednesday and Enid each had 2 male love interests but none of them even remotely matched the chemistry between Wednesday and Enid themselves. #wenclair is real!”

‘enid was written for wednesday’ pic.twitter.com/isHvVQeeKZ — daily wenclair (@dailywencIair) November 22, 2022

Wednesday manages to have more chemistry with Enid than with any of her “love interests” Netflix should take notes#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/WbyD0bPXeI — Georgi (@Teaman75065378) November 24, 2022

// WEDNESDAY SPOILERS no but let's be honest for a second here. both wednesday and enid kissed men but my god you cannot look me in the eye and tell me that their hug was not the most romantic, most genuine thing that has happened in the show — bat 🦇 (@batdric) November 23, 2022

Advertisement

Enid and Wednesday both kissed other people and their hug was still the most romantic and heartwarming part of the entire show 💀#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/0oDsobewL1 — W (@insomniac_cub) November 23, 2022

I will never get over the fact that Wednesday and Enid each had 2 male love interests but none of them even remotely matched the chemistry between Wednesday and Enid themselves. #wenclair is real!#wednesdaynetflix https://t.co/OV7XzcvyyY — Mewo (@Mewo51) November 23, 2022

Though fans have called for the two characters to become an item, the series closed with Wednesday and Enid still remaining friends. The show has been one of the most anticipated Netflix series of the year, and has received much hype due to Tim Burton directing four of the eight episodes.

Speaking to NME about the challenges of taking over the role of the iconic Wednesday from Christina Ricci, Jenna Ortega said: “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an iconic character. There were challenges along the way, but we wanted to make this an interesting new version [of Wednesday].

“It was also really wonderful to make her Hispanic. I think that was a really cool decision on Netflix’s part and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to [give something back to] young girls that look like me because it was definitely harder growing up [without so many on-screen role models].”

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.