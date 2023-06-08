Wednesday won’t have a love interest in season two, confirms Jenna Ortega

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega has confirmed that her character won’t have a love interest in season two.

In an interview with Elle Fanning for Variety, Ortega confirmed that the next season will focus more prominently on the horror aspect – moving away from her character having a love interest. Ortega also confirmed that she will be undertaking a producing role in the new season too. In the show, Ortega plays the titular character of Wednesday Adams.

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more,” Ortega said in the Variety interview. “We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark.”

Advertisement

Speaking about her new role as producer on the show, Ortega continued: “It was a natural progression…With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn’t?’”

She continued: “In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier. And I’m just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on.”

This week, Ortega has also revealed that she had a “weird” fan moment from a Wednesday fan during a flight.

Speaking as part of a roundtable event with The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega recalled how she’s been surprised by audiences for the hit Netflix show – with fans spanning a much greater age range than she thought.

She said: “Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least age wise, so it’s older people and younger people,” she said of the show’s fans.

Advertisement

Ortega went on to describe how she had a “weird” moment on a plane with a flight attendant who was also a fan.

She explained: “But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that.

“I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this,’” she recalled, in reference to her character’s hairstyle in the show.

Since portraying Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega has starred in Scream VI and hosted Saturday Night Live. She was recently cast in a sequel to Beetlejuice opposite Michael Keaton, set to be released next year.

Ortega’s previous credits include roles in Jane The Virgin, Disney channel series Stuck In The Middle, drama film The Fallout, and the second season of You.