NewsTV News 'Wednesday' confirmed to return for second season Get ready for more spooky goings on By Alex Flood 6th January 2023 Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. CREDIT: Netflix Netflix's smash hit Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will return for a second season, it has been confirmed. This is a breaking story – more details to follow