‘Wednesday’ confirmed to return for second season

Netflix‘s smash hit Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will return for a second season, it has been confirmed.

The show, which was released in November, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular enfant terrible who attends a boarding school called Nevermore Academy. Since it debuted, Wednesday has become the streamer’s second most-watched English language title ever – inspiring a viral TikTok dance craze and making huge stars of its young cast.

In a video posted online today (January 6), Netflix officially announced that more episodes are in development.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” narrates Ortega during the minute-long clip. “It’s been pure torture. Thank you.” A sped-up remix from TikTok of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 song ‘Bloody Mary’ plays in the background.

Speaking to Tudum, Netflix’s in-house publication, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. [We’re] thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

A press release said that more details about Wednesday‘s future would be shared at a later time.