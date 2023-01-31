Wednesday should be single in season two, says Emma Myers: “She’s got to lay it off for a little bit”

Wednesday star Emma Myers has shared her view that Jenna Ortega’s character should remain single in the second season of the hit Netflix series.

Myers, who plays Wednesday’s werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair, recently spoke to Variety about the show and where the story could take the characters next.

When asked if she’d seen fans’ posts about a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid, she said: “I’m not on Twitter, and I’m not really on social media very much, but my sisters find it amusing to send me stuff. Fan art, tweets talking about it. My Instagram comments are flooded with it, and so are my DMs. So yeah, I have seen it.”

Myers was then asked if a romance between the two is a possible direction the writers could take.

“Anything is possible in the show,” she replied. “We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything.

“As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Myers admitted that she knows “absolutely squat” about the second season. “I am so out of the loop. Nobody likes to update me on anything. We don’t know anything. So I wish I can say something. But all I know is that there is a Season 2 and that’s it.”

A second season of the Addams Family spin-off was officially confirmed at the beginning of January.

Speaking to Tudum, Netflix’s in-house publication, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. [We’re] thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”