‘Wednesday’ pays subtle tribute to the original ‘Addams Family’ TV show

Wednesday fans have noticed a moment in the series which pays homage to the original Addams Family TV series.

In episode four, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, Wednesday Addams joins the students of Nevermore Academy for the Rave’N dance and takes to the floor for The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.

“I actually felt really insecure about this,” Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, recently said in a Netflix behind-the-scenes video. “I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8 — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2022

On Twitter, Ortega later paid tribute to artists she said inspired her work: “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that a moment in the choreography matches a similar move that her father, Gomez Addams, went for in the 1960s TV series.

“You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done,” one person tweeted while sharing the corresponding moment from the original series.

Apparently someone in the thread posted how she threw in a move from old Wednesday toohttps://t.co/l9nQ3t3i1R — NoMadLasS (@NoMadLasS) November 26, 2022

Another person spotted that Ortega also paid tribute to the original moves of her character in the same 1960s scene. You can take a look above.

In a four-star review of Wednesday, NME wrote: “Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega has also shared the line from Wednesday she’ll remember for the “rest of her life”.