‘Wednesday’ surpasses ‘Dahmer’ on Netflix’s most-watched list

Wednesday has overtaken Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

The Addams Family spinoff, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, has crossed 1billion hours viewed on Netflix within one month. The only other Netflix shows to cross the milestone are Squid Game and Stranger Things season four.

According to Variety, this means the series has surpassed Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series ever. Following its first 28 days on the streaming service, Dahmer reached 856.2million hours. Wednesday, however, still has one more week to ascend even higher.

Stranger Things season four, which is currently the most popular English-language series, achieved 1.352billion hours within the 28-day window. Wednesday has managed 1.02billion hours so far, placing it 352.1 hours behind the top spot.

When it comes to achieving the same number, Wednesday has a disadvantage in its shorter runtime. Stranger Things season four runs for approximately 13 hours in total, while Wednesday is 6.8 hours across eight episodes.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season for Wednesday, although its success makes it seem like an inevitability.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”