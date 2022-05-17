Watch the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming K-drama ‘Welcome To Wedding Hell’

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming romantic K-drama series Welcome To Wedding Hell.

Starring Lee Jin-wook (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls) and Lee Yeon-hee (The Package), the forthcoming 12-episode series will follow a couple in their thirties as they navigate preparations for their wedding day.

“What would it feel like, to get married?” muses Kim Na-eun (played by Yeon-hee) in the new trailer as a loving, elderly couple passes her in the street. Her friends begin asking if her boyfriend Jun-hyeong (Jin-wook) has proposed, warning that she should never be the first to breach the topic of marriage in a relationship.

Advertisement

The trailer offers a glimpse of the couple’s sweet relationship, though Jun-hyeong appears to react uncomfortably whenever Na-eun mentions marriage. She begins to wonder if he is unwilling to marry her, pondering the next step in their relationship.

Welcome To Wedding Hell is directed by Song Je-young and Seo Joo-wan, and penned by screenwriter Choi Yi-rang. The first episode airs on May 23 via South Korean OTT platform KakaoTV, with new episodes out every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday following its premiere. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

In other K-drama news, the South Korean remake of Money Heist, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is set to premiere on June 24.

The original Spanish series – also known as La Casa de Papel – aired its final season in December after five critically acclaimed seasons. Netflix announced that month that a spin-off series following heist member Berlin will premiere in 2023.