‘Werewolf By Night’ first reactions praise “surprisingly violent” Marvel special

Werewolf By Night has received positive first reactions following an early screening to critics and fans.

The Marvel TV special had a surprise premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Sunday (September 25), which has a tradition of featuring ‘secret screenings’ each year.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf By Night stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf while retaining his human intellect. The special also stars Laura Donnelly as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa and Al Hamacher as Billy Swan.

Marvel Comics character Man-Thing also makes its debut in the TV special, who is a humanoid swamp monster.

Eric Goldman, editor at Fandom, praised the TV special’s homage to classic monster movies, writing: “The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU. It’s an exciting example of how they can push boundaries.”

Eric Vespe described the film as “super fun”, adding: “Surprisingly violent that they can get away with because of the lack of colour. Lots of neat Easter eggs for Marvel Monster kids.”

“Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is a B-movie flavoured monster mash that’s clearly made with love and passion by total horror nerds,” Slashfilm editor Jacob Hall wrote. “As a Marvel fan and a horror fan, I hope they explore more of this corner of the universe. And I hope Michael Giacchino is given the reins.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga. Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more. I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 26, 2022

Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the 70s horror comics through a 1930s lens. Super fun. And goes way harder than Marvel ever has. Plus it includes an amazing Cult comic character you are not gonna see coming and I can’t believe I saw on the big screen. A true spooky October treat. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 26, 2022

Marvel’s #WerewolfByNight is a spooky & moody monster tale w/ beautiful photography & big throwback vibes. Director Michael Giacchino does a great job blending the look & feel of classic horror from the ‘30s & ‘40s w/ amusing MCU touches. Ted is MVP, imo. Fun & different pic.twitter.com/tP2usD3AJO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2022

I love #WerewolfByNight! The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU. It’s an exciting example of how they can push boundaries. The cast are great and I hope to see more of them and of this type of thing. pic.twitter.com/YJoTqmPXWo — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 26, 2022

Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is a B-movie flavored monster mash that’s clearly made with love and passion by total horror nerds. As a Marvel fan and a horror fan, I hope they explore more of this corner of the universe. And I hope Michael Giacchino is given the reins. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) September 26, 2022

My #WerewolfByNight thoughts: Marvel's new MCU monsters and leads are awesome, as is Michael Giacchino's direction & music as well! The supporting characters are not on the same level, but Werewolf By Night is still a thrilling Halloween special they should keep doing more of. pic.twitter.com/AARanUHjw4 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 26, 2022

Werewolf By Night was the first Fantastic Fest secret screening. Super fun and great use of black and white and that classic Universal Monsters style. Surprisingly violent that they can get away with because of the lack of color. Lots of neat Easter eggs for Marvel Monster kids. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) September 26, 2022

Werewolf By Night is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on October 7.