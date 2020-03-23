Werner Herzog has admitted that he has never found a dog “cute” – or much else, for that matter.

The acclaimed director recently starred in Star Wars show The Mandalorian, which received a lot of attention thanks to the Baby Yoda phenomenon.

However, asked by The New York Times whether he considered the tiny, green creature cute, Herzog answered: “No, not cute. It was a phenomenal achievement of sculpting mechanically. When I saw this, it was so convincing, it was so unique.

“And then the producers talked about, Shouldn’t we have a fallback version with green screen and have it be completely digitally created? I said to them: It would be cowardly. You are the trailblazers. Show the world what you can do.

He then reiterated: “Not cute. It’s heartbreaking.”

However, Herzog was then pressed on whether he thought anything was cute – including dogs – the director adding: “No. I would assign a dog a different word.”

It was previously revealed that Herzog was less-than-happy at the prospect of using a CGI Baby Yoda, apparently calling out the crew when they planned to do a take without the puppet, saying: “You are cowards. Leave it.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Rosario Dawson would be joining The Mandalorian for its second season, playing Star Wars fan favourite Ahsoka Tano. The character first popped-up as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in The Clone Wars.

Filming has already finished on the second season, with the show expected to drop on Disney+ later this year.