‘Westworld’ co-creator promises “new worlds” in season four

The co-creator of Westworld has revealed that “new worlds” are going to be explored in the upcoming season of the HBO hit sci-fi.

Lisa Joy, who has worked on the show since it premiered in 2016, shared some insight on the fourth season on Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun,” she said.

Joy also confirmed that a cast member from her new film Reminiscence will also show up in the new season “in a funny way”.

Minus the film’s stars Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan, who are already Westworld cast members, this means that Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis or Daniel Wu will appear in the show at some stage.

Production on the fourth season of Westworld was paused last month due to a case of coronavirus on set.

It was the latest in a number of productions that have been forced to temporarily shut own due to positive COVID cases on set. American Horror Story, Bridgerton and Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon have all been forced to cease production after COVID cases on set recently.

Due to the deaths of Dolores Abernathy and William at the end of the third season, it seems unclear whether Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris would return to reprise their roles for the new chapter of the show.

Wood told Variety she wants “to come back” to the show, despite that season three finale. “I found out, I think, halfway through season three or towards the end,” she said of learning Dolores’ fate.

“We get a general idea at the beginning of each season […] then we learn as we go. So [showrunner Jonathan Nolan] called me up and broke the news to me. He said she was going to die, he was very blunt about it.”

She added that Nolan had told her “the Dolores that we know is gone”.